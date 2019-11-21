  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haren Pandya murder: SC affirms conviction of ten persons

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction of ten persons in connection with the March 2003 murder of former Gujarat Home Minister, Haren Pandya.

    The review petitions filed by 10 of the 12 convicts in the case were rejected by a Bench comprising, Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran.

    The Bench said that it had perused the pleas and the record of appeals and is convinced that the order, of which review has been brought does not suffer from any error. The Supreme Court also rejected a PIL filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation that sought a court-monitored probe into the murder. A cost of Rs 50,000 was also slapped on the NGO stating that the petition brought forward was not bonafide.

    File photo of Haren Pandya
    File photo of Haren Pandya

    The Supreme Court had in July sentenced 9 of the 12 convicts to life imprisonment while setting aside their acquittal by the Gujarat High Court. The rest were given varying jail terms as was awarded by the POTA Court in 2007.

    Haren Pandya murder: SC convicts all 12 accused, reverses order of High Court

    Pandya was shot dead on March 26, 2003, at Ahmedabad, when he was out on his morning walk. The CBI maintained that he was murdered to avenge the communal riots that broke out in the state in 2002.

    The Gujarat High Court had acquitted the accused in 2011, but the Supreme Court set aside this verdict stating that it suffered from infirmities. Further, the SC also noted that the evidence brought forward by the CBI had not been appreciated.

    More MURDER News

    Read more about:

    murder supreme court conviction gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue