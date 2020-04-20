Hardly publicised! Your BESCOM bill, property tax amount is online now: Here is how to check and pay

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Your BESCOM Bill and Property Tax amounts are available online.

Both BESCOM and BBMP have been slow in publicising these facts, but do expect that you pay them on time.

Many residents were completely clueless about this and some were under the impression that they could wait until the lockdown is completed to pay the amount.

COVID-19: Check full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

Owing to the lockdown, the metres at the homes were not read by the BESCOM staff. The meter readers have not been able to do their work due to the lockdown. In some cases, BESCOM has said that the apartments had not allowed their men to enter and read the metre.

The bill this time has been generated based on the average of the previous three months consumption. The information is available online and payments would need to be made.

The same is the case with the property tax. The amount of the property tax is also available online and people can now pay the same. You could either opt for a one time payment or pay the amount in two instalments.

The BBMP says that due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the banks are working with limited staff and time. For the convenience of the property tax payments in-time, kindly opt for the online payment mode.

How to check and pay BESCOM bill online:

Go to https://bescom.org/pay-bill/

Enter your Customer ID or Account ID

You can find the above details on your previous bills

After entering submit

On next page, you will see your bill amount

Enter email address and mobile number, agree to terms and conditions

Click on make payment

On next page, enter the mode of payment

Pay your bill

You will receive a confirmation on your mobile and email

How to pay property tax online:

Go to https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in

On the top right of the page, you will find SAS property tax payment

Enter the Base Application Number in the second box

The number can be found on your previous receipts

Click on retrieve

On the next page, you could make changes if needed

Scroll down to find the property tax amount

Make the payment

You could chose a one time payment or pay in two instalments

Pay using credit, debit card or net baking

You will receive an email and message

Save for future reference