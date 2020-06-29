Hardline J&K separatist, S A S Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: Hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani has quit the Hurriyat Conference.

He issued an audio statement after a detailed two page letter. Following this announced ending his long time association with the hardline separatist group, Hurriyat Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter to Mohammad Khateeb, he says that the struggle in Kashmir should not be undermined. He also warned against the usurping of power for personal motives apart from hinting that there are more capable people in the Hurriyat Conference.

The people sitting in Jammu and Kashmir are pushing the youth of Kashmir into drug trade for their own personal benefits.

Instead of focusing on the movement, some people in J&K are trying to usurp the leadership of the Hurriyat for their personal motives, he also said.