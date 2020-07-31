Hardik Satishchandra Shah is now PM Modi’s private secretary

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: Hardik Satishchandra Shah has been appointed as private secretary to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Shah, a 2010 IAS officer was appointed after the same was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Shah, a Gujarat cadre officer is serving as deputy secretary at the PMO. He will now take over the post of private secretary to PM from Rajeev Topno.

It may be recalled that Topno was appointed as senior advisor to the World Bank Executive Director in June. Topno, who will move to Washington after August 15 has served in the PMO for 11 years.

He was deputy secretary in 2009 under Manmohan Singh. After PM Modi took over, he continued with Topno by appointing him to his personal staff.

Shah's first assignment in Delhi was in 2017, when he was appointed as private secretary to environment minister, Anil Madhav Dave. He moved to the PMO in 2019.