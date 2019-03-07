  • search
    Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12, to contest from Jamnagar

    By PTI
    Ahmedabad, Mar 07: Patidar leader Hardik Patel is said to join the Congress soon and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat, top party sources said.

    Hardik Patel
    Hardik Patel

    "Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the patidar community in Gujarat is likely to join the Congress on March 12 in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi," the sources said.

    The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Also Read | JD(S)-Congress seat sharing: Final call on March 10

    Patel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there.

    The Congress is focussing on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had give a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly polls in the state.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
