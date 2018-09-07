  • search

Hardik Patel's health deteriorates on 13th day of fast, admitted to hospital

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel, on Thursday night gave up taking water to press for the demand for reservations for his community and loan waiver for farmers. His health has continued to deteriorate and on Friday he was admitted to hospital. But the Gujarat government remained unmoved despite medical reports about Patel's worsening health.

    Doctors had on Tuesday night said that he has lost over 20kg weight because of the hunger strike.

    PAAS leaders had on Wednesday night given their own ultimatum that Hardik would stop drinking water from Thursday night if the government does not start talks over his demands.

    Hardik had stopped drinking water earlier this week but had resumed consumption after he was persuaded to do so by religious leaders who met him.

    Meanwhile, a state Congress delegation called on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and submitted a memorandum requesting him to intervene and initiate dialogue with the PAAS to break the impasse.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
