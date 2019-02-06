  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hardik Patel to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Patidar leader Hardik Patel may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 from Amreli constituency in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, said reports.

    It is not yet clear if he would contest elections for a party or as an independent. Reports state that the Congress may support Hardik Patel by not fielding a candidate against him. Hardik reportedly made this announcement at a rally in Lucknow.

    Hardik Patel
    Hardik Patel

    Hardik, who is 25-years-old now, could not contest the 2014 General Elections due to age constraints. As per the rules, one must be at least 25-year-old to contest elections in India.

    [Patidar leader Hardik Patel to tie knot with Kinjal Parikh]

    Even in 2017, he had dropped hints that he may contest elections once he attains the age. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, Hardik had backed the Congress.

    [Hardik Patel breaks his indefinite hunger strike after 19 days]

    Hardik Patel came into the limelight after spearheading the agitation for reservation for his Patidar community in 2015. He recently attended the united opposition rally hosted by Mamata Banerjee on January 19. The rally was intended to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019.

    Read more about:

    hardik patel lok sabha elections 2019 gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue