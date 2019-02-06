Hardik Patel to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Feb 06: Patidar leader Hardik Patel may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 from Amreli constituency in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, said reports.

It is not yet clear if he would contest elections for a party or as an independent. Reports state that the Congress may support Hardik Patel by not fielding a candidate against him. Hardik reportedly made this announcement at a rally in Lucknow.

Hardik, who is 25-years-old now, could not contest the 2014 General Elections due to age constraints. As per the rules, one must be at least 25-year-old to contest elections in India.

Even in 2017, he had dropped hints that he may contest elections once he attains the age. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, Hardik had backed the Congress.

Hardik Patel came into the limelight after spearheading the agitation for reservation for his Patidar community in 2015. He recently attended the united opposition rally hosted by Mamata Banerjee on January 19. The rally was intended to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019.