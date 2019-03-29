Hardik Patel can't contest polls as HC refuses to stay conviction

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Mar 29: Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case.

Patel had sought a suspension of the court order in order to contest general election. He is facing a two-year conviction.

Patel, who had joined the Congress recently, had moved the high court on March 8 and challenged his conviction in a 2015 rioting case in Mehsana district during the Patidar quota agitation.

A Visnagar sessions court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment and he cannot contest elections as per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.