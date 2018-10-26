Hardik Patel bats for Congress in Malwa region; demands 12 seats for his men

New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on his two-day visit to the Malwa region from October 29. The region is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. But the most interesting aspect of Rahul's visit to the Malwa region is that before his visit to the region, Patidar leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel had already made the ground for the Congress in the Patidar concentrated area of the state.

Patel visited Mandsaur many a times in the recent time after the farmers protest took place in which six of them were killed in the police firing. Rahul will be visiting the area dominated by Patidars.

There are around 60 lakh Patidars in Madhya Pradesh and 40 lakh out of that live in the Malwa region of the state. Patidars are financially very strong in the state. Six farmers belonging to the Patidar community were killed during the farmer's agitation in Mandsaur. Patidar leader Hardik Patel is in constant touch with the Patidar community and he has recently visited these areas and supporting the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that he demanded around a dozens seats for Patidars who will be contesting on the Congress ticket only. Traditionally Patidars have been with the BJP and 90 per cent of them support the party. He proposed the Congress that he would provide such names who are not part of any group and honest and fresh faces. It would help the Congress too crush the BJP in the state which is ruling the state from past 15 years. Giving ticket to Patidars will also communicate a message to the community which will help the community voting for the Congress.

Hardik Patel is also visiting districts like Dhar, Jhabua and Khargaun where the presence of Patidars is less as these districts are tribal areas. But he is trying to tab every Patidar community in the state. Patel is active there from a very long time. Even Kanhaiya wants to visit the area but Congress is little vary about Kanhaiya for him being an unguided missile. The Congress is not yet decided If he is required or not.

Earlier Patidar leaders from 22 districts met Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. They too demanded some seats for the community. Presence of Patidar is largely in Mandsaur, Garoth, Jawad, Jaora, Nagda Kahcrod, Badnagar, Susner, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sehore, Sironj, Khargone, Neemuch and Narsingarh constituencies. So giving tickets to Patidars may help the Congress.