  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hardik Patel arrested for evading sedition case trial

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jan 18: Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested on Saturday night from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district for failing to appear before a trial court here in a 2015 sedition case, hours after a warrant was issued against him.

    Hardik Patel
    Hardik Patel

    Patel's arrest was confirmed by DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (cyber crime). "We have arrested Haridk Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow," Zala said.

    Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

    The quota leader was granted bail in July, 2016, and the court had, in November 2018, framed charges against him and other accused in the case.

    On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge B G Ganatra issued an arrest warrant against Patel, after accepting the government's plea against an exemption application moved by the Patidar leader's lawyer.

    The prosecution told court the accused intended to delay the trial by seeking regular exemption from appearance.

    The court also observed that Patel, who has to be cross-examined in the case, was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay trial.

    Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    More HARDIK PATEL News

    Read more about:

    hardik patel sedition

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue