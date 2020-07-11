  • search
    Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 11: Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday.

    "Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

    Patel, 26, participated and led the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat. He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year.

