    Hardik Patel announces Rs 21,000 donation for Ram temple

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Aug 04: Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday announced that he and his family will donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

    Hardik Patel

    In a statement here, the newly-appointed working president of the Gujarat Congress said though he has "immense faith" in religion, he is not a "radical", and hoped the temple would usher in 'Ram Rajya' (Lord Ram's rule) in India.

    The statement came on the eve of the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for the temple at Ayodhya, an event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and religious figures.

    "Lord Shri Ram's temple is coming up in Ayodhya. Me and my family have faith in God and that is why we have decided to donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple.

    "I hope that the temple would usher in 'Ram Rajya' in India and Gujarat," said the 26-year-old opposition party leader. Patel elaborated on the term "Ram Rajya" and linked it with present issues concerning common people.

    "Ram Rajya means prosperity for farmers, jobs for youths, safety of women, free and quality education for children, development of villages and economic growth of the the country. "I pray for the wellbeing of all countrymen," said Patel.

