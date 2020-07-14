  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hardeep Puri calls out Priyanka Gandhi on request to stay on for longer at Lutyen’s bungalow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi said that she would vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi within the stipulated period of one month. She also rubbished claims that she had requested Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for an extension of her tenure beyond August 1.

    It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had cancelled the government accommodation allotted to her on the ground that she is ineligible for the entitlement as she no longer enjoys the security cover of the Special Protection Group.

    Hardeep Puri calls out Priyanka Gandhi on request to stay on for longer at Lutyen’s bungalow

    "This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on July 1, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by August 1," Priyanka said in a tweet.

    Priyanka Gandhi to shift out of her Lutyens bungalow by month-end

    Her husband Robert Vadra said, " this is completely incorrect!! We have not asked for any extension of stay. We were sent a notice on July 1 to leave in 30 days. We at a time of Covid-19 have packed our entire household, and will leave a week before time/"

    Shortly after her tweet, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri sought to set the record straight.

    Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the party called me on July 4 at 12.05pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another Congress MP so that Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra can stay on. Let's not sensationalise everything please," Puri said in response to Priyanka Gandhi's tweet.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi hardeep singh puri uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue