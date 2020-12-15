Hardcore naxals nabbed in Bihar were plotting a major revenge strike

New Delhi, Dec 15: On Sunday, a joint team the special task force of the Bihar police arrested two hardcore naxalites from two different places in West Champaran. The forces also seized explosives from their possession.

The two have been identified as Ramakant Rai and Basanti Oraon aged 58 and 55 respectively. Investigations have revealed that the two naxalites were planning a major revenge strike on December 13.

In July, 4 naxalites were gunned down by the security personnel in an encounter. Dharmendra Jha, assistant superintendent of police (operations) Bagha said that they had information that the naxals were planning to execute some major naxalite activities on December 13 to avenge the July incident. Based on a tip off, we arrested two Maoists and seized seven electric detonators from their possession-four from Basanti and three from Ramakant.

Jha further added that both the arrested naxalites were actively involved in spreading the ideology of the movement and were also assigned to recruit in the VTR area by the ultra left organisation. Some others too have been identified, he also said. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On July 10, security personnel gunned down four hardcore naxalites at the Charpaniya Done area and seized Maoist literature and a diary. The diary had details about the cadres who were spread across the villages in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve are. On September 30 2016, naxalites had injured forest employees in the VTR Ganouli area. In August 2018, armed naxals had gunned down a former village headman near the Bherihari village under the Valmikinagar police station area.