Hard Kaur shares video in support of Khalistan movement, abuses Modi, Shah

India

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 13: Months after Rapper and singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, also known as Hard Kaur, who was booked for sedition over her remarks on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. She is now back and has posted a video in support of the Khalistan movement on her social media profile.

In the video, Kaur informs her viewers that her new song We are Warriors, in support of a referendum for Khalistan, will be released soon. "We want freedom," she says in the video.

Sharing the video, the singer can be seen venting against Modi and Shah. "You use people! You use armies and people for your personal agenda," she states in the video. She goes on to allege that the two have not only "threatened" her, but also her family, friends and fans. "Why (are) you doing all these girly things? Like sedition charge, 'we're gonna rape you... we're gonna kill you...' Come and fight like a man," she challenged the two veteran politicians.

Earlier, an FIR was registered under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (PIC) and Section 66 of IT Act after a Varanasi-based lawyer Shashank Shekhar filed a complaint against the Punjabi singer.

On June 17, Kaur had written against Bhagwat on her Facebook page. A day later, on June 18, Kaur wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath.

Hard Kaur has worked in movies like 'OK Jaanu', 'Patiala House' and 'Ugly Aur Pagli'.