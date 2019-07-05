  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Har Ghar Jal': A mission to tackle water crisis for rural homes

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget today as India's first full-time woman finance minister, during which she said the government will a new integrated water ministry to ensure'Har Ghar Jal' under the Jal Jivan Mission by 2024.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi

    'Har ghar jal', for rural homes:

    'Har Ghar Jal' means that every household will have potable water by 2024. To enable this, the government will form a new Mantralaya and work with states.

    According to a Niti Aayog report, 21 major cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. The think tank's report added that 2 lakh people die every year due to inadequate or unsafe water.

    What is zero-budget farming? A game-changer for farmers

    A total of 1,592 water-stressed blocks in 256 districts will be taken care of as a combined effort of state and central government ministries. These blocks, Sitharaman said, were identified by the government to be 'critical and overexploited'.

    The government had earlier launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conversation campaign to tackle the crisis.

    The campaign will focus on five aspects - water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

    More BUDGET 2019 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman water

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue