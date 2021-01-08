Salman urges fans not to gather outside his house on birthday

#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai trends online as KGF star Yash celebrates his 35th birthday, unveils Chapter 2 teaser

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 08: #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai started trending on Twitter as Kannada actor Yash is celebrating his 35th birthday today. While fans were already excited for the actor's birthday, he added to their excitement by releasing the teaser of KGF 2, starring him as Rocky Bhai.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead. "KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

The first part - KGF - opened to screens in India in December 2018 and set the box office ablaze. Prashanth Neel returns as the director for the second part as well. KGF is scheduled to hit screens in October.

KGF Chapter 2 teaser leaked ahead of release on Yash's birthday

"KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Some lesser known facts about Yash:

Yash, who hails from a small town in Hassan district of Karnataka, was born as Naveen Kumar Gowda into a typical middle-class family with his father working as a bus driver in KSRTC transport service and later in the BMTC transport service as a driver, and his mother, Pushpa latha, is a homemaker.

He has a younger sister, Nandini. His childhood days were spent in Mysore, where he did his pre university course (PUC) in Mahajana Education Society (MES), and after finishing his studies, he joined the Benaka drama troupe which was formed by noted dramatist B. V. Karanth.

Yash is married to actor Radhika Pandit and the couple of have two kids. They met each other for the first time on the sets of tele serial Nanda Gokula.