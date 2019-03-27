'Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul's dig at PM Modi over 'Mission Shakti'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated DRDO for making India the fourth nation to add anti-satellite weapon to its arsenal and also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him "a very happy World Theatre Day".

"Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress also congratulated the scientists at ISRO and the government for Mission Shakti besides crediting late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for establishing the space research organisation.

"We congratulate ISRO and the government on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground-breaking achievements," the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, PM Modi had said he would address the nation shortly with a "very important message". His address, however, was delayed for over 30 minutes for reasons that weren't stated.