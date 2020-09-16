Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Significance, How to worship 'divine architect' of gods

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 16: Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated across the nation on Wednesday. The day marks the birth of Hindu God Vishwakarma, the Devshilpi, or 'architect of the gods'.

The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha. As per Drikpanchang, this year Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti starts at 7.23 pm on 16 September.

The day is calculated as per the 'Bisuddhasidhanta', and on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month, it is celebrated as 'Biswakarma Puja' in the eastern states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura. In many places, it is known as 'Kanya Sankranti' or 'Bhadra Sankranti'.

Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma created the entire universe as well as heaven and earth. He also crafted the sacred weapons and chariots of all the gods. Vishwakarma is also known as the lord of engineers, artisans and craftsmen.

In the earliest days, Vishwakarma was used to be another name of Brahma. The story behind the universe was indeed being created away from the navel mirrors of Lord Vishwakarma which shows that Brahma was creating the universe. Later on, the name was used to credit other gods too. Vishwakarma has been considered as a divine architect only in the Puranas which come later in Hindu chronology. He is known for building the Heaven (Swarga), then the city of Gold - Lanka, which ruled by Ravana and diminished by Hanuman, and the city of Dwarka, ruled by Lord Krishna. All the architects, artisans and engineers worship him as the deity of their craft and trade.

How to celebrate Vishwakarma Day

Owners of shops, factories, offices and other professional establishments generally organise pujas at their workplaces. These places are exquisitely decorated with flowers. Lord Vishwakarma and His 'Vahan' (vehicle), the elephant is worshipped. His deity is installed in decorative pandals where the main puja ceremonies are conducted.

After the ceremonies are done, Prasad or blessed food is distributed among all the workers. Those who own the factories worship the tools as it is their tools that get them daily bread. This festival unites factories' owners and labourers as they all have meals together.

One can install prosperity Yantras at their workplace. It is said that Yantras attract the cosmic energies and drive away the negative ones. Also one can perform a Yagya puja on this day. It ensures overall prosperity of one's business.