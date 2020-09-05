Happy Teachers’ Day 2020: Some easy speech ideas for students

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 05: Teachers are those who show us the correct path and guide us in life, providing us with the light of the righteous path. In India, we celebrate Teacher's Day on September 5 every year which is also the birth anniversary of India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan.

So as you celebrate Teacher's Day, here's a look at some of the teachers day speeches:

Good morning to all the teachers and dear friends. First of all I would like to Thank all the teachers here to make us what we are today. Thank you for having so much patience, Thank you for inspiring and motivationg us. We truly are grateful to you for guiding us and taking us to the right path.

Good morning, everyone. As we celebrate Teachers' Day today, it is my honour to salute all the teachers that have taught in this school. There is a saying that teachers are greater than the parents. Parents give birth to a child whereas teachers mould that child's personality and provide a bright future. Apart from academics, teachers stand by us at every step to guide, motivate and inspire to become better human beings and bring about positive change in society.

Teachers are the building blocks of our lives. They act as second mothers to all students. On this August occassion, on behalf of all the students, I would like to thank you teachers for moulding us into worthy people to face the world boldly. Teacher's day is celebrated in commemoration of the great leader Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. He was the President of India in the tenure between 1962 to 1967. He was a scholar and a firm believer of education such that his birth anniversary came to be celebrated as teacher's day.

Good morning to one and all. We have gathered here today to commemorate the efforts of our teachers who are believed to be the second parents and guiding masters of our career. It is an honourable occasion for all our students to wish our Teachers or Gurus on this Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on September 5.