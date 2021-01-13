YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pongal 2021: Happy Pongal Wishes, Quotes, Messages For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Pongal 2021 is a four-day long harvest festival celebrated mostly in the states of South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

    Happy Pongal 2021: Send wishes, messages to your loved ones

    Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival. On this occasion, Tamilians decorate their houses with mango, banana leaves, and colourful patterns made up of rice flour.

    Pongal 2021: Know the date, auspicious time, and how to celebrate this harvest festival

    Here are some wishes messages which you can share with your family and friends to wish them Happy Pongal 2021:

    • Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.
    • Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet and, of course, eat, Happy Pongal!.
    • May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!
    • Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!
    • May this day of Bhogi Pongal, usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm Bhogi greetings.

    More MAKAR SANKRANTI News

    Read more about:

    makar sankranti pongal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X