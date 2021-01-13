Pongal 2021: Happy Pongal Wishes, Quotes, Messages For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

Pongal 2021: Know the date, auspicious time, and how to celebrate this harvest festival

New Delhi, Jan 13: Pongal 2021 is a four-day long harvest festival celebrated mostly in the states of South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival. On this occasion, Tamilians decorate their houses with mango, banana leaves, and colourful patterns made up of rice flour.

Here are some wishes messages which you can share with your family and friends to wish them Happy Pongal 2021:

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet and, of course, eat, Happy Pongal!.

May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!

May this day of Bhogi Pongal, usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm Bhogi greetings.