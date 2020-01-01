  • search
    Happy New Year's Day 2020: PM Modi, Kovind and other leaders extend wishes

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.

    The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity. "May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.

    In a message on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! #Welcome2020".

    Happy New Year 2020: Google celebrates with doodle on weather frog, bird

    On the New Year eve, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of the country and said that the dawn of the new year and the new decade is an occasion for people to commit themselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate.

    In a message, Kovind said: "On the eve of the New Year, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians and the global community."

    Meanwhile, Twitterati across the world posted congratulatory messages and warm wishes to usher in 2020.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 9:07 [IST]
