  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy New Year 2020: Google celebrates with doodle on weather frog, bird

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Search giant Google is celebrating New Year with a doodle featuring a weather frog and a little bird watching fireworks celebration at the rising sun as India and the world enter a new year 2020. This year is also a leap year.

    The Google Doodle features a multi-colour firework with yellow, red, blue, green sparks. The frog and the bird can be seen wearing party caps to celebrate the New Year.

    Happy New Year 2020: Google celebrates with doodle on weather frog, bird

    Google Doodle was inspired by the weather search. The frog, therefore, symbolises someone who gears up for New Year celebrations in any weather.

    "The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!" Google said.

    New Facebook tool let users move photos to Google, other platforms

    Google has also released eight pictures of New Year's Eve made by Doodler Sophie Diao, where it said, "A few of the Weather scenes you might catch Froggy in today".

    Happy New Years everyone!!

    More GOOGLE DOODLE News

    Read more about:

    google doodle happy new year

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue