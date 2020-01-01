Happy New Year 2020: Google celebrates with doodle on weather frog, bird

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 01: Search giant Google is celebrating New Year with a doodle featuring a weather frog and a little bird watching fireworks celebration at the rising sun as India and the world enter a new year 2020. This year is also a leap year.

The Google Doodle features a multi-colour firework with yellow, red, blue, green sparks. The frog and the bird can be seen wearing party caps to celebrate the New Year.

Google Doodle was inspired by the weather search. The frog, therefore, symbolises someone who gears up for New Year celebrations in any weather.

"The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!" Google said.

Google has also released eight pictures of New Year's Eve made by Doodler Sophie Diao, where it said, "A few of the Weather scenes you might catch Froggy in today".

Happy New Years everyone!!