    Happy Mother's Day 2019: Send these SMS that will perfectly express your love for your mom

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: It's Mother's Day today and we can't keep calm! While mothers should be cherished every day, this day holds special importance as you get a chance to tell your mom how much you love them in different ways and while there are many things you can do to express your feelings for your mom, starting your day with some amazing Mother's Day wishes, quotes.

    Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Send these SMS that will perfectly express your love for your mom
    Representational Image

    So, here are some of the messages that will perfectly express your love for your mom:

    You have done more for me than anyone in the world. You have given yourself to our family. You are the best mom on earth.

    Buddha Purnima 2019: Date, importance, significance of Vaishakh Purnima

    My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day.

    Each day passes and we love you more and more. Happy Mother's Day!

    Thank you for being such a great mother, teacher and friend. Happy Mother's Day!

    All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. Happy Mother's Day!

    Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother

    Happy Mother's Day to one *super* mommy. We are so lucky to have you! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother's Day.

    Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest and the best mother in the world, we love you!

    Mother, you were my first friend and after all these years you are still my true royal friend. I love you now and forever. Happy Mother's Day!

    Happy Mother's Day 2019!

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
