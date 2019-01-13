  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loved ones

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Lohri, one of the most auspicious festivals in the north is celebrated every year on 13th of January. It is a festival that worships fire. In north India, Lohri is as old as that of the story of Indus Valley civilization itself. Essentially termed as the festival of farmers in north India, during Lohri, agriculturists thank the Almighty for a good harvest and seek his blessings for the future. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14.

    Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loved ones

    Here's something for you to wish to your loved ones:

    May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

    Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...
    May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.
    Happy Lohri!

    Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

    *Spread the message of peace and happiness of Lohri all around.
    Happy Lohri!

    Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang,
    Chalo Akaash Mein Dale Rang,
    Ho Jayen Sab Sang-Sang,
    Udaye Patang! Happy Lohri!

    Lohri Aayi - Lohri Aayi,
    Dekho Apne Sang Ye Khushiyan Layi,
    Hamne Is Din Gacchak or Rodi Khayi,
    Dekho Aaj Lohri Aayi.

    Let all your wishes come true this Lohri and forever.
    Happy Lohri!

    फिर आ गया मौसम सरसों दे साग और मक्की दी रोटी का,
    मुबारक होवे तुहानूं लोहड़ी दा त्यौहार ||

    Happy Lohri to one and all!

    Read more about:

    lohri festival

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue