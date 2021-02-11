Eid al-Adha 2018: Quotes, messages to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, FB

Happy Hug Day 2021: Send your wishes, quotes, messages for your love

New Delhi, Feb 11: Valentine's Day is not just about exchanging chocolates, gifts and cards, in a broader sense it is about universal peace, concern for fellow beings and embracing your enemies.

Hug Day is celebrated on 12th February every year as the sixth important day of Valentine's week. On this day, people hug their partner as a sweet gesture of love and affection. Through gentle hugs, they offer each other the warmth of their love that strengthens their relationship further. Offer a warm hug to your beloved or partner to show that you will always love them and be there for them till your very last breath.

Check out some of the best wishes:

Happy-happy and happy hug day to you my sweetheart. You are the person I love the most.

A lovely hug to my darling hubby all across the distance! I love you a lot and I promise to keep you secure in my arms forever and ever. Happy Hug Day, love!

A warm and cozy hug is the best gift that I can give to the macho man of life. I am sure that my love will melt your heart. Happy Hug Day, baby!

A hug might be a simple gesture, but it feels amazing when it's you hugging me. Happy Hug Day

The only solution to the problem, Hug them hard to let go the pain. Happy Hug Day!