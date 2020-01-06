  • search
    'Happy' for Yediyurappa bagging CM post for 4th time: Kumaraswamy's promises to not disturb govt

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 06: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he would not get involved in any 'wicked act' of bringing down the B S Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka, amid claims that 15 to 20 BJP MLAs were ready to come out.

    Clarifying that he would not disturb the government, the former Chief Minister said for him development of the state was important. "With great difficulty you (Yediyurappa) have become Chief Minister for the fourth time, (i am) happy, I have nowhere said that I will disturb your government.

    Happy for Yediyurappa bagging CM post for 4th time: Kumaraswamys promises to not disturb govt

    Even now some people come and ask why I'm sitting silent when 15-20 people are ready to come out of BJP and why don't I make an attempt (to poach them), Kumaraswamy said.

    Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Karnataka

    Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he sought to know why he should get entangled in that 'sludge' and he was not in a hurry. "I will not get involved into a wicked act of removing a responsible government like Yediyurappa did. For me development of the state is important," he said.

    Though Kumaraswamy had raised questions about the longevity of the BJP government ahead of the December 5 bypolls, he had even then given clear indications that he would not attempt to pull down the administration as it would affect the development of the state.

    The ruling BJP had swept the by-elections by winning 12 of the total 15 seats, helping the Yediyurappa government retain majority in the Assembly. With BJP winning 12 of the 15 assembly constituencies, it's numbers went up from 105 (including an independent) to 117, which is well ahead of the halfway mark of 111 in a 223- member Assembly (two seats - Maski and R R Nagar - are vacant due to pending litigation in the High Court).

    'No question of giving away even an inch of land': Yediyurappa on Belagavi border issue

    The BJP came to power after the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed as 17 MLAs had rebelled against the alliance leadership and resigned as legislators, to later favour the saffron party.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
