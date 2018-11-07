Happy Diwali: This is how India celebrating festival of lights

Akshardham Temple

Lamps lit at Akshardham Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (PTI Photo/Santosh Hirlekar)

Rongoli in Guwahati

Students create a rongoli to celebrate Diwali festival in Guwahati, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Exchanging sweets

Indian and Pakistani army men pose for a group photograph after exchanging sweets on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Poonch, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Also Read | Diwali 2018: Here is the time slot for bursting firecrackers in your city

Campaign crackers

Volunteers display placards during a campaign against the use of crackers on Diwali, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Golden Temple

A view of the Golden Temple illuminated on the eve of Diwali festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Deepotsav in Ayodhya

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav (grand Diwali celebrations) in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Nov 6 2018. (PTI Photo)