    Happy Daughters Day 2019: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your daughter

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Today, India is celebrating Daughter's day. This year, the fourth Sunday falls on September 22. It is a day to celebrate the gift of daughters. Dads and moms have different, but very special relationships with their daughters. Daughter's day is a day to cherish daughters. India is celebrating National Daughter's Day 2019 on September 22.

    

    World Daughters' Day is celebrated on September 28, and different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

    The initial reason for creating National or International Daughters Day was to erase the stigma in some countries attached to having a girl instead of a boy child.

    Here are some of the best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your daughter:

    • Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love.
    • To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.
    • A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future.
    • Honor your daughters. They are honorable.
    • A daughter is a bundle of firsts that excite and delight, giggles that come from deep inside and are always contagious, everything wonderful and precious and your love for her knows no bounds.
    • You will always be my little girl, I love you my dearest daughter, Happy Daughter's Day!

