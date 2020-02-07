Happens when you have WhatsApp University Degree: Congress jabs PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited an article from satire website Faking News to attribute a fake quote to Omar Abdullah on the abrogation of Article 370, which has evoked a strong response from the opposition including Congress.

    "Mehbooba Mufti said 'India has cheated Kashmir. It seems we picked the wrong side in 1947'. Omar Abdullah had said 'Removing Article 370 would bring an earthquake that will separate Kashmir from India'. Farooq Abdullah said 'if Article 370 is removed, there will be no one in the valley to unfurl the Indian flag'. Can any person devoted to the Indian constitution ever accept this?" PM Modi said in parliament.

    Mocking the Prime Minister, the Congress tweeted, "(PM) Modi quotes a satirical website, literally called 'Faking News' to justify his draconian actions against former J&K CM Omar Abdullah. This is what happens when the only degree you have is from WhatsApp University."

    Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from NC and its arch-rival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday.

