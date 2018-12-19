'Happens everywhere': Kamal Nath defends stand on migrants from UP, Bihar

Bhopal, Dec 19: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday defended his comment about cutting out migrants from other states from jobs in the state, saying other states including Gujarat also have policies giving employment preference to locals.

"Such a policy exists in other states also. Is it not there in Gujarat? What is new in it? Local people should get preference," Nath told reporters.

On how his government planned to create jobs in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, who took oath on Monday, said many jobs in the state go to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs)," Nath had said on Monday announcing a new state government policy under which industries availing investment incentives will need to give 70 per cent employment to local youths.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged in a court here on Wednesday against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with his comments on migrant workers.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrates court under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

In the complaint, the petitioner has claimed to have felt aggrieved by Nath's statement. The court is yet to fix a date for hearing of the complaint case.

The senior Congress leader's remarks, which he made shortly after being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, has drawn flak from the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar. The RJD, an ally of the Congress in Bihar, has also termed the remarks as avoidable, though it accused the BJP of blowing the matter out of proportions.