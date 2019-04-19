Hanuman Jayanti 2019 celebrated with religious fervour across India: Puja time and Muhurat

When is it celebrated

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full-moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. It is celebrated for 41 days, it begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

Hanuman Jayanti Muhuruta, Puja timings:

Every year, this day is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi Begins on 7:26 PM on April 18 and Purnima Tithi Ends on 4:41 pm on April 19.

Mythology of lord hanuman

Remembered as the biggest devotee of Shri Rama, Hanuman, also known as Anjaneya, was born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also referred to as Pavan Putra because the God of Wind - Vayu - played a pivotal role in his birth.

How to perform Puja on Hanuman Jayanti:

Devotees throng temples on Hanuman Jayanti. They offer flowers and garland to Lord Hanuman's idol. Diya of ghee and mustard oil is lit on the idol of Lord Hanuman. Special food is prepared at temples which are distributed among devotees.

PM Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the holy occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He also remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying his life, rich ideals and exemplary courage are a source of strength for many.