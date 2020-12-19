Hanuman Beniwal resigns from 3 parliamentary panels in support of farmers' stir

YouTube
    Jaipur, Dec 19: Rajasthan''s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture-related laws.

    Beniwal, a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the BJP''s ally at the Centre, submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    Hanuman Beniwal

    "I had raised various people-centric issues with the committees I was part of in Parliament. It is sad that action has not been taken on the issues. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken," Beniwal said in a statement.

    He further said, "As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers' agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees."

    ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020: PM says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

    Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

    He has been supporting the farmers' agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 18:49 [IST]
