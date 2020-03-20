Hanging of convicts in Nirbhaya case victory of country: DCW chief

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case was the victory of the country.

    "This is the victory of whole country. We have to now create a strong system," she said in a tweet. The four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Saphs), Maliwal said justice has won after a long wait of seven years.

    She said the people of the country had to take to the streets for justice in the case.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 7:37 [IST]
