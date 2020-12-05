More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

Handwara narco-terror network funded Lashkar in J&K

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 6 persons in connection with a narco-terror case busted in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Momin Peer, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Islam-ul-Haq Peer, Afaq Ahmad Wani, Saleem Andrabi and Muneer Ahmad Banday have been charged by the NIA in this case.

During checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer's Creta vehicle was intercepted by the Police Naka Party. The vehicle was searched and cash amount of Rs 20,01,000 and 2 Kg Heroin were seized.

Abdul Momin Peer was arrested and following his disclosure, accused Syed Iftikar Andrabi and Islam-Ul-Haq Peer were arrested. The case was re-registered by NIA and investigation was taken up. Accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was on the run was arrested by NIA on the basis of technical analysis.

Investigation revealed that accused persons including Abdul Momin Peer and Saleem Andrabi were involved in cross-border smuggling and supply of Narcotic drug Heroin in J&K and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including Pakistan.

Accused Iftikhar Andrabi and Abdul Momin Peer visited Pakistan several times during 2016-17 to meet the operatives of terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The money generated from the sale of heroin was used to fund the activities of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA learnt.