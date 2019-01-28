Ananth Kumar says Chop off hands that touch Hindu girl, drags Dinesh Gundurao in Twitter war

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday slammed Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for his controversial remarks, calling it 'deplorable.

Hegde, a highly controversial minister and a five-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, had asked people on Sunday to make "the hand which touches a Hindu woman disappear".

Addressing a function, organised by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike, at Madapura in Somwarpet taluk of Kodaugu district, Hegde also claimed that history had been distorted to claim that the Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, and instead it was a Shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

His comments were slammed as "deplorable" by Dinesh Gundu Rao, the President of Karnataka. Rao tweeted, "What are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka's development? All I can say for sure, it's deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP's."

Hegde then responded to Gundurao saying that state Congress chief's only achievement is running behind a Muslim girl, an oblique reference to his wife Tabu Rao, a Muslim.

I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements?

I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady. https://t.co/8hVJ2wQXMU — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) January 27, 2019

To which Dinesh attacked Hegde for lack of manners in public discourse, saying perhaps he didn't learn from "Hindu scriptures".

Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues.

Guess it’s his lack of culture.

Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures.

Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human. https://t.co/AaX5OuUAVb — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 28, 2019

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Gundu Rao said,''It's very sad that he talks like this. It's a very sad reflection on the type of people who hold top positions in this govt. He always uses provocative language. That's probably what his party asks him to do.''

''But to stoop to such low levels&make personal remarks, it shows the lack of culture. It's demeaning not only of himself but also his office. I hope BJP leaders tell him & advise him to not speak like this,'' he also said.

In the past as well, Hegde has waded into controversies after making inappropriate statements on sensitive issues. Earlier this month, the Union Minister had claimed that the handling of the Sabarimala issue by the Kerala government was the "daylight rape" of Hindus.