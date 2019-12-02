  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

    By PTI
    |

    Ballia (UP), Dec 02: The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be "handed over" to the people to do "justice".

    In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home from work, he suggested that such cases will come down if those arrested are shot dead in the street.

    Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhayas grandfather

    His remarks come on a day when some parliamentarians expressed similar sentiments. In the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan said rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched."

    Barring a juvenile, those involved in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sentenced to death but the execution is yet to take place.

    Nirbhaya's grandfather blamed this for such crimes being repeated. He said it has been seven years since his granddaughter's case, but have yet not been hanged and are still in jail. "Had they been given capital punishment it would have worked as a deterrent and people would have feared committing such a heinous crime," he told reporters.

    He said If a new law has to be brought it should be that a rape accused, when arrested, is handed over to the people and they will do justice. The day a rapist is shot dead at a road-crossing, rape cases will come down on their own, he said. He also called for changes in the judicial process so that rape cases are not left pending in the court for long.

    More RAPE News

    Read more about:

    rape nirbhaya

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue