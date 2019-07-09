Hand grenades, host of explosive devices recovered at Bengaluru, after Bengal bombers confession

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 09: The National Investigation Agency has recovered five fabricated hand grenades among other materials following the confession of a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh operative, who was arrested in the city recently.

The NIA said that it had recovered, five fabricated hand grenades, one timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, different components for making IEDs/rockets and several other incriminating materials from a place under Soladevenahalli Police Station, North District of Bengaluru City.

The recovery comes following the confession of the JMB operative, Habibur Rehman, who is also an accused in Burdwan blast case. The NIA said that these weapons were to be used in various terror acts in different parts of the state.

Rehman was arrested on June 25 in Bengaluru. He had been chargesheeted in the Burdwan blast case. Initially, he was shown as an absconder in the chargesheet.

In pursuance to this conspiracy, he along with other members of JMB, was involved in raising funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru City in the year 2018. The recovery has been effected while in Police Remand.

Two days back, the NIA had recovered two crude bombs from Chikkabanavara, new Bengaluru.

The bombs were recovered following a raid that conducted at a house. The NIA has taken Rehman to several places including Tamil Nadu to find out more about his activities.

Officials suspect that he was in touch with several persons in the southern states and was looking to set up modules for the JMB. Rehman was involved in the preparation of bombs at Burdwan. However after the incident came to light, he slipped out of Bengal and landed in South India. He is said to have visited several places in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala during his stay.