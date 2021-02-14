YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hand grenade lobbed at Manipur newspaper office

    By
    |

    Imphal, Feb 14: Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade inside the office of a leading Manipuri newspaper at Keishampat in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday evening, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    However, the grenade lobbed in the office of 'Poknapham' did not explode.

    Bomb experts of the state police removed the explosive weapon from the spot.

    A search operation has started to find out the culprits behind the incident, police said.

    No arrest was made in this connection till late night.

    More MANIPUR News

    Read more about:

    manipur

    Story first published: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X