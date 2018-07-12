Hamid Ansari backs Tharoor's 'Hindu Pakistan' comments

New Deli, July 12: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari backed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Hindu Pakistan comment, saying 'Tharoor is a learned man whatever he says will be well thought of'.

Ansari, in an exclusive interview to ANI, said, "He [Tharoor] is a learned man whatever he says will be well thought of. He has a right to make his own judgement. I haven't read what he has said."

On incidents of lynching, he said, "I think public reaction says it all. Nobody has the right to take a law in their own hands. There is a law in this country."

He ruled out joining micro-blogging site Twitter. "In terms of technology, I am still in the 20th century. I have a computer & books, I am very happy with that," said Ansari on being asked if he will join Twitter in future.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, stirred a hornet's nest by saying that India's "democratic constitution" will not survive if the ruling BJP comes back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor said that the BJP has "elements" that may "tear apart" the Constitution and write a new one.

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one," Tharoor reportedly said.