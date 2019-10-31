  • search
    Halloween 2019 is here, Twitterati share spooky images and videos

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The festival of Halloween 2019 is here. It's that time of the year when you soak in the spookiest spirits. It is celebrated every year on October 31st. Halloween 2019 is celebrated by wearing attractive costumes and eating rich festive food.

    What is Halloween?

    The name Halloween (sometimes spelled Hallowe'en) is a contraction of All Hallows' Even(ing), meaning All Saints' Evening, as it is celebrated on the evening before All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day. Saints have historically been known as hallows, derived from the Old English word hālig and related to the German word heilig, meaning holy.

    What does it signify?

    Historically, Gaels used to believe that there exists a thin wall between the spiritual realm and our world. In order to protect their crops, they would set up places at their dinner tables for good spirits to ward off evil spirits. However, the Trick-or-treat and dressing up tradition came from 16th century Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

    Halloween 2019 popular among Indians and millennials

    A study by SEMrush shows that Indian children are increasingly celebrate Halloween. Since 2015 the number of online searches for Halloween during October, the month it's celebrated, has risen by nearly 200%.

    Netizens share spooky images and videos:

    Twitter is filled with spooky images and videos accompanied with the hashtag, #HappyHalloween. Moments shared on the social media platform has captivated the netizens. And it is only the beginning

    Happy Halloween 2019!

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
