    Half of Bangladesh will be empty if Indian citizenship offered: MoS Home Reddy

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 09: Half of Bangladesh's population will leave their country if Indian citizenship was promised to them, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

    Speaking at the Sant Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Hyderabad, Reddy dared Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove hoe the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the 130 crore Indians living in the country.

    MoS Home Kishan Reddy
    "Half of Bangladesh will be empty (vacant) if India offers citizenship to them (Bangladeshis). Half of Bangladeshis will come over to India if citizenship is promised (to them). Who will take responsibility? KCR? Or Rahul Gandhi?," he asked.

    BJP MLA felicitates cab driver who took poet-activist to cops overhearing anti-CAA discussion

    "They seek citizenship for infiltrators. The Government of India is ready to review the CAA," Reddy said.

    Noting that CAA was brought in on humanitarian grounds for certain persecuted communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said some political parties were demanding that citizenship be given to Muslims of those countries also.

    Taking a dig at the TRS and its "friendly party" AIMIM, Reddy alleged that the former was indulging in vote bank politics.

    "I am requesting the TRS party. I am requesting the chief minister (KCR). I am challenging the chief minister to prove if any one person out of 130 crore citizens of this country is affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act," the Union Minister of State for Home said.

    Asserting that refugees and infiltrators should not be treated alike, he claimed that parties such as Congress were seeking citizenship for infiltrators, who came from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

    According to him, some refugees have been staying in India for the past 40 years without any facilities and documents such as voter id, Aadhar or ration card.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 21:57 [IST]
