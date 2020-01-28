Half kg human hair, shampoo packets removed from 13-year-old girl's stomach in Tamil Nadu

India

Coimbatore, Jan 28: In yet another shocking incident, a city hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore removed more than half kg of human hair and several empty shampoo packets from a 13-year-old girl's stomach on Monday.

The girl, who is a student of Class 7, was admitted to VGM Hospital in Coimbatore after she complained of frequent stomach pains for the past few months.

During a scan, doctors found a ball-like object in her stomach and then, the doctor decided to remove it by endoscopy, hospital chairman V G Mohanprasad said.

But when the Surgeon Gokul Kripashankar along with his team failed to remove the foreign particles via endoscopy, they decided to conduct the surgery and successfully extracted the hair and the empty shampoo packets from her stomach.

The girl had reportedly started to consume the objects after being upset due to the death of a close relative, which accumulated in the stomach and caused frequent pain.

Meanwhile, as per the doctors, the girl has recovered fully and is normal.