HAL employee arrested on charges of passing info on Indian fighter jets to Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 09: The Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested an employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for allegedly providing information to the ISI.

The Nashik unit of the ATS arrested one HAL employee for supplying secret information about the Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan.

Recently two Pakistan spies were asked to leave India after it was found that they were trying to gather information on trains that were ferrying soldiers.

NIA court sentences to life ISIS terrorist in Omar Al-Hindi case

Pakistan High Commission officials identified as Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir had set up a network to gather as much information as possible about the movement of the Indian Army. Both were arrested and then declared persona non grata on charges of espionage.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had kept a close watch on them. The duo had sourced classified documents relating to the movement of troops. They were trying to build a network within the Railways to source information about the movement of soldiers.