Hailstorms, thundershowers in Delhi; trains delayed

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: Heavy rains and thunder lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning, causing water-logging and traffic jams at several areas in the national capital.

The city received the wet spell due to western disturbances, said the India Meteorological Department. It further forecast a cloudy sky throughout the day rain and thundershowers and isolated cases of hailstorm.

The IMD has predicted that the national capital region (NCR) will see cloudy skies with moderate rain through the day, with the possibility of gusty winds and even hailstorms. The temperature at 8.00 am was 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Trains delayed

15 Delhi-bound trains were running late due to low visibility following a rainy Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature recorded was at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which was four notches more than the season's average. On the other hand, the maximum temperature was at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which was a notch more than the season's average.

What is the air quality index for today

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 78, Ghaziabad was 78, Greater Noida was 74, Shri Aurobindo Marg was 89, Vikas Sadan in Gurugram was 73 and Noida was 140. The area around the US Embassy recorded an AQI of 42 which falls in the 'good' category. An AQI between 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'moderate' and 101-150 'unhealthy'.

Expect more rain and cleaner air in days ahead

Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday as well. heavy pouring and wind helped improve national Capital's air quality, with officials saying the weather condition is expected to remain the same for the rest of the week, including Republic Day on January 26. The air quality, which was 'severe' on Sunday, improved to 'very poor' on Monday. The minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.