    Hafiz Saeed should be tried in international court not Pakistan: BJP MP Narasimha Rao

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed should be tried in the international court and not Pakistan, a BJP MP suggested in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

    BJP MP suggests Hafiz Saeed should be tried in international court not Pakistan
    G V L Narasimha Rao

    Raising the issue during the pre-noon session of the House, G V L Narasimha Rao said the trial of Saeed in terror funding cases was being done 'in-camera' in Pakistan and the public and media were not aware of the proceedings.

    Mumbai attack accused Hafiz Saeed gets brief breather in terror financing trial

    He claimed that Pakistan was trying to mislead the global community regarding investigation as well as trial against Saeed.

    Designated global terrorists should be tried in international court and not in their home countries, Rao said and urged the Government of India to build pressure on global bodies, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), for serious international scrutiny of the trial.

    An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan indicted Saeed on Wednesday on terror financing charges. The Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

    Pak police officials acquitted after Hafiz Saeed intervenes

    Meanwhile during the Zero Hour, when matters of importance are raised by MPs, T G Venkatesh (BJP) demanded the government should review all free trade agreements (FTAs) done with different countries decades ago as the pacts were not benefiting domestic industries.

    According to him, the FTAs were leading to cheap imports, including from China.

