Had a very good and fruitful meeting: Kejriwal after meeting Union HM Amit Shah

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 19: The third time elected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday afternoon met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted that he had a "fruitful" meeting with Shah.

Kejriwal, who became the CM of the national capital, took oath for a third consecutive term on Sunday.

On Wednesday after meeting Shah, he tweeted, "Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi."

After becoming the Delhi CM for the thrid term this was his first meeting with the Union Home Minister.

Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 with a mandate, 62 seats of 70 assembly seats.

Kejriwal and all the AAP leaders took oath at Ramlila Maidan, outside Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which was attended by a huge crowd, generally the 'aam janata'.