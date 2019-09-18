  • search
    Had a good debate with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The major agenda of the meeting was the betterment of ties between the Centre and the West Bengal government.

    Image Courtesy: Prime Minister Office
    Image Courtesy: Prime Minister Office

    In the pictures shared on the tweeter handle of PM's office shows WB CM presenting a bouquet to the PM Modi at the official residence of Modi.

    After the meeting, Mamata briefed media that she had a good debate with PM Modi. "Issues of unemployment was raised. I will also be seeking an appointment with the home minister," she said.

    A befor the meeting Mamata had described the meeting with the PM as a "courtesy" call.

    The TMC supremo had confirmed to highlight various issues such as central funds due to the state during her talk with the PM.

    Earlier, leaders of the BJP, as well as the TMC, said that apart from the issues of central funds, the name change of the state and the concerns of Public Sector Banks, the Bengal chief minister is on a "cooling mission" to mend ties with the government and get the best possible deal for Bengal.

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

    On Tuesday, Mamata met PM Modi's wife Jashodaben at the Kolkata airport as she was on her way to Delhi to meet the PM. Mamata greeted Jashodaben and gifted her a sari.

    Modi and Mamata had last met at the annual convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan in May 2018. The war of words between the two leaders had escalated before the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
